'An honor and pleasure...', Rishab Shetty meets Mohanlal, shares picture on Instagram | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishab Shetty and wife met with Mohanlal on Thursday

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who rose to fame with his 2022 release, Kantara has been in the headlines for its sequel. The actor-director is right now fully focused on the 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Recently Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty met actor Mohanlal. This can't be denied both Rishab Shetty and Mohanlal are among the finest talents of Indian Cinema. The Kantara actor shared his experience meeting with Mohanlal on social media.

Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures with Mohanlal and captioned, "An honor and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!" Watch the post here:

Here's how people reacted to it!

The pictures of Rishab Shetty and Mohanlal drew the attention of the fans and the audiences. They are in all praise for both of them and hail the duo saying, "Two passionate actors". Rishab Shetty right now is fully focused on the prequel of Hombale Films 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Ever since the announcement teaser has been out it has left everyone stunned with the look of Rishab and following the success of Kantara A Legend, he is set to take the audiences on divine experience like never before.

On Rishabh Shetty's work front

Rishab Shetty is currently working on the much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1. The film is in its shooting stage. For the unversed, Kantara: Chapter 1 is the sequel of the 2022 release Kantara. The film's budget was reportedly Rs 16cr. Kantara Legend Chapter 1 will be released in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayala, Hindi, Bangla and English. Moreover, just like the first part, Rishab and Sapthami Gowda will be seen in this film too. Besides this, he is in discussion for a film with Bollywood director Lagaan famed director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Also Read: Teja Sajja shares FIRST glimpse of his upcoming multi-lingual film titled Mirai - The Super Yodha | WATCH