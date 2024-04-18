Teja Sajja shares FIRST glimpse of his upcoming multi-lingual film titled Mirai - The Super Yodha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM First look poster of Teja Sajja-starrer Mirai.

After the massive success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja is all geared up for his next multi-lingual film titled Mirai - The Super Yodha. It is reportedly based on the fictional story of King Ashoka and his Secret 9. The title logo of the film, designed in a Japanese font, was unveiled on Thursday. The first look poster showcases Teja Sajja in a 'Super Yodha' avatar, standing atop an erupting volcano against the backdrop of an eclipse. Teja's character is tasked with preventing the eclipse from reaching Ashoka's Secret 9. He excels in Karra Samu (stick fights) and other forms of fights.

The cinematography for the film is handled by Karthik Gattamneni, with background score by Gowra. Karthik has also penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam, who has written the dialogues. The film is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and People Media Factory.

Ritika Singh will be in the female lead role with Teja in this film. Manchu Manoj will be in a negative role in the film. Vishwa Prasad is producing this film. More information related to the film is yet to be revealed.

The makers, through the glimpse, have announced the release of Mirai: The Super Story in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages. It will be released on April 18 next year.

HanuMan collection crosses Rs 250 crore

Talking about the film HanuMan, this film was released on January 12, 2024, and was directed by Prashant Verma. The net collection in India of this film was Rs 201.63 crore. At the same time, the worldwide film did a business of Rs 295 crore. On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, director Prashanth Verma announced the sequel of this film. However, he is yet to make any claims about Sajja's involvement in this film.

