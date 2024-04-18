Aamir Khan Deepfake Video: Mumbai Police registers FIR against unnamed person

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha.

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a deepfake video of Bollywood star Aamir Khan in which he is purportedly seen promoting a particular political party. The FIR was filed on Wednesday at the Khar police station following a complaint by Khan's office under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections, including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Khan can be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric (jumla). The deepfake video shows the actor purportedly in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, Satyamev Jayate.

Aamir Khan's team on Tuesday issued an official statement regarding the case and said that the actor in the past raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns, he never promoted any political party specifically. "We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," the statement said.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," the statement said.

The actor has also appealed to people to come out and vote and be an active part of the electoral process, his spokesperson added. For the unversed, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

