Vidya Balan pulls Kartik Aaryan's cheeks after he tells her 'kya lag rahi ho' | WATCH viral video

A video of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan is doing rounds on the internet wherein the latter is seen sweetly pulling the cheeks of the former. The viral video is from the moment the two met each other at the screening of Do Aur Do Pyaar in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The video is shared by an Instagram page named Instant Bollywood and captioned it as, ''OMG! Super cute moments between Kartik & Vidya Balan who are going to star together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'' They were also seen hugging each other after engaging in a fun conversation. In the video, director Anees Bazmee is also seen standing alongside the actors.

Watch the viral video:

In the end of the video, Kartik is also seen meeting and greeting Pratik Gandhi, who is the lead star in Do Aur Do Pyaar. For the unversed, it was recently announced that Vidya Balan has joined the cast of the upcoming horror comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She played Avni/Monjulika in the first installment of the franchise, which was released in 2007. Apart from Kartik and Vidya, the upcoming film also stars Triptii Dimri.

Recently, a report claimed that Bhoo Bhulaiyaa 3 will feature a dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. There will be a dance competition between the two critically acclaimed actors. The makers have also started preparations for the face-off between the two. It is also claimed that both will perform on the song 'Aami Je Tomar'. If media sources are to be believed, the choreography of this song is going on. Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year.

