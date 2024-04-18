Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Vidya Balan pulls Kartik Aaryan's cheeks after he tells her 'kya lag rahi ho' | WATCH viral video

Vidya Balan pulls Kartik Aaryan's cheeks after he tells her 'kya lag rahi ho' | WATCH viral video

At the screening of Do Aur Do Pyaar held in Mumbai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan were seen having a fun time with each other. In the video video circulating online, Vidya is seen sweetly pulling the cheeks of Kartik. Check out the video below.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: April 18, 2024 8:02 IST
kartik aaryan vidya balan cheeks
Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year.

A video of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan is doing rounds on the internet wherein the latter is seen sweetly pulling the cheeks of the former. The viral video is from the moment the two met each other at the screening of Do Aur Do Pyaar in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The video is shared by an Instagram page named Instant Bollywood and captioned it as, ''OMG! Super cute moments between Kartik & Vidya Balan who are going to star together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'' They were also seen hugging each other after engaging in a fun conversation. In the video, director Anees Bazmee is also seen standing alongside the actors. 

Watch the viral video:

In the end of the video, Kartik is also seen meeting and greeting Pratik Gandhi, who is the lead star in Do Aur Do Pyaar. For the unversed, it was recently announced that Vidya Balan has joined the cast of the upcoming horror comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She played Avni/Monjulika in the first installment of the franchise, which was released in 2007.  Apart from Kartik and Vidya, the upcoming film also stars Triptii Dimri.

Recently, a report claimed that Bhoo Bhulaiyaa 3 will feature a dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. There will be a dance competition between the two critically acclaimed actors. The makers have also started preparations for the face-off between the two. It is also claimed that both will perform on the song 'Aami Je Tomar'. If media sources are to be believed, the choreography of this song is going on. Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Also Read: Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan or Ajay Devgn's Maidaan: Who won box office clash in first week?

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement