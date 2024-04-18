Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan or Ajay Devgn's Maidaan: Who won box office clash in first week?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan was released in cinemas on April 11, 2024.

Last week, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, two big Bollywood films were released in cinemas, namely Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. Despite an extended weekend, both the films failed to churn out big at the box office, however, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's BMCM outshined Ajay Devgn-starrer. As per Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan minted Rs 2.5 crore on Day 7 while Maidaan earned just Rs 2 crore on Wednesday. The total collections of Akshay Kumar's film currently stand at Rs 48.20 crore. On the other hand, Maidaan's total collections so far stand at Rs 27.10 crore.

Day-wise collections of BMCM:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 15.65 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 7.6 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 8.5 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 9.05 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 2.5 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 2.4 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday) - 2.5 crore

Total - Rs 48.20 crore

Day-wise collections of Maidaan:

Day 0 (Wednesday) Paid Previews - Rs 2.6 crore

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 4.5 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 5.75 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 6.4 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 1.50 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 1.65 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 2 crore

Total - Rs 27.10 crore

About the films

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. Apart from Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj, BMCM also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, the sports drama film is based on the golden era of Indian football. It is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindranath Sharma. South actress Keerthy Suresh is seen in the lead role with Ajay Devgn in the film. Apart from them, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and well-known Bengali actor Rudra Neeta Ghosh can also be seen in the field.

