  5. Chiyaan Vikram transforms into 'Thangalaan', makers share 'tribute' video on actor's 58th birthday | WATCH

On the occasion of Chiyaan Vikram's 58th birthday, makers of Thangalaan shared a special video featuring the actor's behind-the-scenes from the film sets and his stunning transformation. Check it out.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: April 17, 2024 15:00 IST
Thangalaan release date
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SCREENGRAB Thangalaan will release in cinemas in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

A special video from the upcoming Tamil film Thangalaan, paying tribute to Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram on his birthday, was unveiled on Wednesday. The video shows glimpses of the film and celebrates Vikram's stunning transformation. It shows the visuals from the film and the BTS in which Vikram plays a tribal warrior. The story is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar gold fields (KGF) in the early 1900s.

The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith, is a historical adventure that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.

Watch the video:

Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Pa Ranjith, said, “Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations.”

Apart from Vikram, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in key roles. The film is currently in post-production and its date of release is expected to be announced soon. Produced by Jio Studios and Studio Green Films owned by K E Gnanavelraja, Thangalaan will hit the big screens in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

(With IANS inputs) 

