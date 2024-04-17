Salman Khan Firing Case: Mumbai crime branch seizes motorbike used in firing outside actor's home

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/INSTAGRAM On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikandar.

After arresting the two accused in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, crime branch has finally seized the motorbike used by the shooters. A picture of the motorbike is also out now, which is a second hand bike registered in Mumbai's Panvel in 2011. After the firing at Salman's house, accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal had left the bike near Mount Mary Church in Bandra. Now, the Mumbai crime branch has seized this bike with the number plate, MH 46 R 4799.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe two accused were arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj.

Before firing, the shooters stopped the bike 100 meters and did a recce on foot of Galaxy Apartment. When the shooter saw that there was no police security or guard outside Salman Khan's house, then both the shooters came again on a bike and fired and fled from the spot. It had already come to light that at the time of the firing incident at Salman's house, there was no police jeep deployed for security outside the gate of the society.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde met the actor at Galaxy Apartment. The latest images are also out now where, Chief Minister can be seen seated next to veteran writer-lyricst Salim Khan. Salman can be sitting infront of them.

Earlier this week, Salman was seen coming out of the residence amid tight security. Recently, the video surfaced on social media, which was shot on Monday evening. In this video, Salman Khan is seen coming out of his building. A convoy of police vehicles can be seen in front and behind his car. Not only this, many policemen are also seen patrolling outside Salman Khan's house.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya holds sneakers in hand while walking on Dubai streets after rains | Watch viral video

Also Read: Akshay Kumar confirms Tamil debut with Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa; Prabhas, Nayanthara to play pivotal roles