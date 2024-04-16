Akshay Kumar confirms Tamil debut with Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa; Prabhas, Nayanthara to play pivotal roles

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Akshay Kumar confirms Tamil debut with Kannappa

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently enjoying the success of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is now going to step into South cinema. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has so far made a business of Rs 43.53 crore at the domestic box office. After showing her acting caliber in Hindi films, he is ready to win the hearts of the South audience. Akshay is entering Tamil cinema through Vishnu Manchu's film 'Kannappa'. He has started shooting for this film. Vishnu Manchu has shared this information in the post. He shared a video on the X profile where Vishnu Manchu and other people of the team are seen welcoming Akshay.

'The Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure,' the caption read. However, the makers have not yet revealed the release date of this film.

Watch the video here:

Akshay and Prabhas to come together in Kannappa

Akshay Kumar will share the screen with South superstar Prabhas in Vishnu Manchu's action adventure pan-India film Kannappa. Apart from him, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is also a part of the film. Moreover, Nupur Sanon, Nayanthara, and Mohan Babu will also be seen in Kannappa. The film is based on the true story of the unwavering devotee of Lord Shiva.

Who was Kannappa?

Kannappa is a well-known figure in Tamil and more widely Hindu folklore, who was a devoted follower of the Hindu god Shiva. He is closely associated with the Srikalahastheeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. According to Hindu mythology, Kannappa was originally a hunter. who took out one of his eyes to offer it to the Shivling. However, before he could take out the other eye, Shiva intervened and stopped him from doing so. Since then, Kannappa has been revered as one of the 63 Nayanars, a group of Shaiva saints.

Also Read: Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit to have dance face-off in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?