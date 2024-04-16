Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit to have dance face-off in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit to have a dance face-off in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

In Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with fear and comedy, a strong dash of dance can also be seen. After the success of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, now its third installment is about to hit the big screen. The return of Vidya Balan to this franchise has already increased the excitement and it seems like the makers want to make full use of their actors. According to media reports, Madhuri Dixit can also be seen playing an important role in the film. Meanwhile, it is being claimed that the producers of the film are preparing for the dance face-off between Madhuri and Vidya.

There will be a face off on the song ‘Aami Je Tomar’

It is being claimed in media reports that actors Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit will be seen in a dance face off. There will be a great dance competition between the two critically acclaimed actors. The makers have also started preparations for the face-off between the two. It is claimed that both will perform on the song 'Aami Je Tomar'. If media sources are to be believed, the choreography of this song is going on.

'Rooh Baba' will be with Vidya and Madhuri

According to media reports, this song will be shot keeping in mind all the main characters of the film. It is being said that 'Rooh Baba' i.e. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in this song along with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. However, no decision has yet been taken by the manufacturers regarding this.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan shoots at Howrah Bridge, shares new post on Instagram | See Photo