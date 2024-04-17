Rahul Vaidya holds sneakers in hand while walking on Dubai streets after rains | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Indian Idol Season 1 fame Rahul Vaidya.

Dubai, a world's class city known for its marvellous infrastructure and rich society, is currently in news for all the wrong reasons. Singer Rahul Vaidya is currently in Dubai and he posted of videos from the city, sharing his experience during heavy rains. Several videos of Dubai city are doing rounds on the internet wherein waterlogged streets, flooded airport, malls are seen. In a recent video, Rahul Vaidya is seen holding his sneakers in hand while crossing a road full of water.

Check out the video:

Sharing the video on Instagram, paparazzo Viral Bhayani captioned it as , ''Rahul Vaidya's first time experience with Dubai rains. Dubai is facing heavy rain fall.'' In the comment section, a user wrote, ''First hand kaha, Mumbai to ye Har saal ka hai.'' ''Celebrity ka dubai me ye haal hai fir to hum India me hi ache hai.'' A third user commented, ''Bhai shoes k sath socks bhi utaar letaa.''

Check out some of the other viral videos from Dubai:

Rahul Vaidya on personal and professional front

The singer is married to TV actress Disha Parmar. The two tied the knot in 2021. The couple announced the birth of their child on September 20 last year.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. On the other hand, Rahul is a popular singer who was a participant in the first season of Indian Idol. Over the years, he has sung many Hindi and regional songs and even participated in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

