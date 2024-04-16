Aamir Khan rejects claims of endorsing political party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan recently produced Laapata ladies, directed by Kiran Rao.

Team of Aamir Khan on Tuesday issued an official statement after a 'fake' political ad video featuring the actor went viral. In the viral video, he was seen promoting a particular political party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.''

On taking strict action against the people behind the fake video, the statement added, ''We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process.''

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently got married in Udaipur, after a registered marriage in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in the film Lal Singh Chaddha. Apart from this, Aamir Khan was seen in a cameo role in Kajol's Salaam Venky.

Last year, Aamir announced that he will be producing a project with Sunny Deol as the lead. The film will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from this, he will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will also star Darsheel Safary and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh.

