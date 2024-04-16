Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide buys new car on her 26th birthday | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Palak plays Sonu Bhide's character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Palak Sindhwani, popularly known as Sonu Bhide, celebrated her 26th birthday in a special way. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of herself purchasing a new car and celebrating it with her family. In the video, she can be seen visiting a car showroom and getting the delivery of her brand-new SUV. After receiving the car, Palak and her family performed puja and also cut a cake before taking the new car home.

In the video, she is heard saying that her new car is not a very expensive one but is definitely very special to her. ''My mom wanted a rooftop car and her father's wish was to have a big car and both me and my brother wanted their happiness. As I turn an year older and wiser today (laughs), I realised my true happiness is when I see my loves ones happy and that's what I want to do all my life. Thank you universe for showering me with so much love and happy birthday to me,'' she said in the video.

Soon after Palak shared the video on Instagram, her fans started flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. Not only her fans but her TMKOC co-stars including Shroff, Sunayana Fozdar, and Nirmal Soni also congratulated her on her new car.

Palak recently celebrated her birthday with her close friends from the television industry including Navika Kotia, Sachin Shroff, and Sunayana Fozdar. SHe even shared several pictures and videos from the celebrations.

