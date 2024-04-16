Kapil Sharma seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi temple during Navratri | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEOS Kapil Sharma is currently busy with his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Monday to seek blessings during the auspicious Navratri. During his visit, he was seen wearing a red and cream-coloured printed kurta pyjama. He was even seen giving selfies and pictures to his fans at the temple. Several pictures and videos of Kapil Sharma are doing rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor-comedian can be currently seen in the streaming show The Great Indian Kapil Show which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh. The show also reunites Kapil and Sunil Grover seven years after their feud on the aeroplane.

Earlier, prior to the show launch, Sunil spoke to the media on the sets of his show and poked fun at the fight between him and Kapil which took the entertainment industry by storm seven years ago. Sunil told the media in jest that back then streaming platforms were making inroads in the country so he and Kapil thought about what they could do to give the television content an edge or better to hop on the OTT bandwagon.

He joked, "Us time pe Netflix India mein naya naya aaya tha toh humko laga ki television ki audience ko baandh ke rakhne ke liye kuch karna padega (Netflix had just entered in India back then. So, I and Kapil thought that we gotta do something to hold our television audience".

"That's how we came up with that idea of a fight as a publicity stunt," Sunil said as he couldn't hold his laughter at the cooked-up story.