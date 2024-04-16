Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, among other celebs attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's wedding | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM S Shankar's daughter wedding took place in Chennai.

Filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya tied the knot in Chennai and the wedding ceremony was a star-studded event. Many renowned personalities attended the wedding of S Shankar's daughter and blessed the couple. Veteran actors including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also present at the wedding ceremony. Not only film celebrities, but Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the ceremony. Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, and Arjun too graced the wedding. Several pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony are doing rounds on the internet.

Take a look at them:

Aishwarya is Shankar's eldest daughter and also happens to be a doctor by profession. This is her second marriage post her divorce from cricketer Damodaran Rohit. On the work front, Shankar is currently working on two films simultaneously.

He is directing Ram Charan's Telugu film Game Changer. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen in triple roles. Other actors who will be seen playing important roles in the film include Kiara Advani, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil and Srikanth. Game Changer is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 250 crore. The film's soundtrack and background score are composed by Thaman S, which is his thrid collaboration with Ram Charan after Naayak (2013) and Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015).

S Shankar is also directing Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The film also features SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Indian 2 is also a huge-budget film and is reportedly made on a budget of nearly Rs 250 crore. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film will hit the big screens on June 13 this year.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film STRUGGLES to cross Rs 50 cr mark

Also Read: Kapil Sharma seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi temple during Navratri | WATCH