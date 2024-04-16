Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film STRUGGLES to cross Rs 50 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, is struggling at the box office. Just like Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, BMCM has also failed its first Monday test and minted just Rs 2.5 crore on Day 5, as per Sacnilk. The total box office collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan currently stands at Rs 43.30 crore. The numbers are not being considered good by trade analysts, looking at the massive budget of the film.

Day-wise box office collections of BMCM:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 15.65 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 7.6 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 8.5 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 9.05 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 2.5 crore

Total - Rs 43.30 crore

Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wrote, ''If you are attracted to Hollywood action films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious, then this film is also made for you and you will be able to enjoy it ignoring the minor flaws. The work of the main three actors, including the antagonist, is fantastic. Female leads in the film looked quite weak, but their characters are not important enough to spoil your film experience. In such a situation, the film can definitely be watched once..''

More deets about BMCM

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. Apart from Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj, BMCM also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

