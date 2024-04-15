Jo main Commitment..! Salman Khan resumes work after gunshot incident, spotted with heavy security | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan steps out with heavy security after the gunshot incident

Today, two days after the firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment, the actor was spotted leaving his residence. Salman was seen coming out of the residence amid tight security. Recently, the video surfaced on social media, which was shot on Monday evening. In this video, Salman Khan is seen coming out of his building. A convoy of police vehicles can be seen in front and behind his car. Not only this, many policemen are also seen patrolling outside Salman Khan's house. It is clear from this that no less care is being taken in the security of Salman Khan. He can be seen going to work also amidst tight security. At present the fans are happy to see him coming out and are praying for him.

Watch the video here:

In the latest development in the Salman Khan case, Mumbai Police has detained two in connection with selling a motorbike used for firing outside the actor's residence in Bandra. The crime branch is also investigating whether the accused shooters were planning to target Salman's Panvel farmhouse. After the firing incident at Galaxy Apartment, the number of security personnel has increased. Apart from 2 PSOs and 2 commandos, two escort vehicles, and 11 soldiers were under the Y+ category security of Salman. Four soldiers and 1 more PSO have been added to this. The crime branch suspects that both the shooters had reached Mumbai a few days before the firing incident.

Arbaaz Khan released a statement on the gunshot incident

Superstar's brother Arbaaz Khan not only mentioned that the recent incident is disturbing but also made it clear that no statement has been made from the Khan family yet. He also appealed not to believe anyone's statement as the Salim Khan family is just helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident.

"Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media, saying it is all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected. This is not true and should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding the incident to the media," wrote Arbaaz.

