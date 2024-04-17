The Broken News 2 Trailer: Sonali Bendre-starrer captures newsroom battle between truth and sensationalism

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER The Broken News 2 also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in key role.

Trailer of the second season of The Broken News starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar was unveiled on Tuesday. The two-minute, 27-second trailer begins with Shriya, who plays Radha Bhargava, saying, "Dipankar Sanyal brazenly called me a terrorist on national television. I was sent to jail. It's my turn now. This story will destroy Dipankar Sanyal." The trailer features Radha, previously incarcerated because of Dipankar (Jaideep Ahlawat), who is now out on bail. She is poised for a comeback, determined to cleanse the broadcasting system by dismantling Dipankar and his manipulative tactics.

The trailer shows Dipankar saying, "News is boring, I concoct stories. Make the news entertaining before telecasting." In Radha's absence, Ameena (Sonali Bendre) shoulders the responsibility of fighting the 'Sach' battle alone, venturing into the streets to uncover the truth amid personal risk.

The trailer ends with Radha saying, "The entire system has decayed. To clean up the mess, I'm prepared to soil my hands."

Watch the trailer:

More deets about The Broken News 2

Returning after a gap of two years, the new season will see the fight for ideologies between the two broadcast news channels, ‘Josh 24x7’ and ‘Awaz Bharti’. The show, which is based on the BBC Studios format ‘Press’, is directed by Vinay and written by Sambit Mishra. Speaking about the show, Sonali said: "In the first season, Ameena and Radha were a team. However, in this new season, Ameena will be fighting the battle for 'Sach' on her own."

Apart from Sonali, Jaideep and Shriya, the upcoming series also stars Faisal Rashid, Indraneil Sengupta, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Taaruk Raina, Akshay Oberoi, Suchitra Pillai, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles. The Broken News 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on May 3.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award; AR Rahman, Randeep Hooda to be honoured