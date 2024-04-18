'It’s a connection I can’t explain..': Suniel Shetty sends heartfelt birthday wishes to son-in-law KL Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KL Rahul is celebrating his 32nd birthday today,

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, April 12, 2024. Fans of KL Rahul are sending his birthday wishes from across the world and his father-in-law is no different, who shares a special 'connection' with him. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture wherein he can be seen relaxing with his son Ahan Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul on a couch.

Check out his post:

Sharing the picture, he wrote, ''They say it’s not what we have in life , but who we have in our life that matters …feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain …happy birthday Rahul … love you son.''

Suniel Shetty's daughter and actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot with KL Rahul in January last year. The wedding ceremony was held at the actor's Khandala farmhouse. The ceremony was a private affair with only selected guests in attendance.

Suniel, KL Rahul on professional front

Suniel Shetty recently made his OTT debut with Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, where he portrayed the role of a cop alongside a talented ensemble cast including Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev. He is also geared up for his return to the silver screen with Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, and Sanjay Dutt among many others. The highly anticipated film is slated to have a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

On the other hand, KL Rahul is currently busy with the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, which is currently in the 5th spot in the points table with three wins.

