Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail to release in China on over 20,000 screens | Deets inside

After the massive success in India, Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail is all set to release in China. The film will be released on over 20,000 screens in China, the actor confirmed while talking to India Today. ''It has been in the works for a few months, but finally the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China. There is a huge demand for Hindi cinema or Indian cinema in China. There are more than 20,000 screens [given to ‘12th Fail’]. China really caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers [of screens],'' Massey said.

For the unversed, 12th Fail performed exceptionally well at the box office and emerged as a sleeper hit. Not only this, many popular personalities and Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anand Mahindra, among others lauded the film and Vikrant's performance in the 12th Fail. Vikrant also bagged a Filmfare award for his performance in the film.

Deets about the film

12th Fail is an adaptation of the Hindi novel of the same name released in 2019. This book has been written by Anurag Pathak and is based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar have played the lead roles in this film.

Apart from them, Anant V Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee are also in important roles. This film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was also highly appreciated by the critics. After nearly two months of its theatrical release, the film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

