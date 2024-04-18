Raj Kundra's properties worth Rs 98 cr, including Shilpa Shetty's flat, seized by ED in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Businessman Raj Kundra’s properties worth nearly Rs 98 crore, including his wife Shilpa Shetty's Juhu flat, has been seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Mumbai Zonal Office has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties include Residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Shilpa Shetty, sesidential bunglow situated in Pune and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against M/s Variable Tech Pte Ltd, late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj and number of MLM agents, wherein it has been alleged that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017 itself) from the gullible public with the false promises of 10 percent per month return in the form of Bitcoins.

The collected Bitcoins were supposed to be utilised for Bitcoin mining and investors were supposed to get huge returns in crypto assets. But the promoters cheated the investors and have been concealing the ill gotten Bitcoins in obscure online wallets.

ED investigation revealed that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the master mind and promoter of Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scam Amit Bhardwaj for setting up Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine.

The said Bitcoins were sourced out of proceeds of crime collected by Amit Bhardwaj from gullible investors. Since the deal didn’t materialise, Kundra is still in possession and enjoyment of 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at more than Rs 150 crore.

Earlier, multiple search operations were carried out in this case and 3 persons were arrested namely Simpy Bhardwaj on December 17, Nitin Gaur on December 29 and Nikhil Mahajan on January 1 last year. All of them are presently in judicial custody as on date.

The main accused Ajay Bhardwaj and Mahendra Bhardwaj are still absconding. Earlier, ED had attached properties worth Rs 69 crore. The prosecution complaint in this has been filed on June 11, 2019 and supplementary posecution complaint on February 14, 2024. The Hon’ble Special PMLA court has taken cognizance of the same.

Further investigation is under progress.

