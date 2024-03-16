UP Board 2024 class 10, 12 exam evaluation begins today, more than 1 lakh examiners appointed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board 2024 class 10 12 exam evaluation begins

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) has started the evaluation procedure today for UP Board Class 10, and 12 exams. The board has appointed a total of 1,47,097 examiners for the evaluation of 3.01 crore answer sheets. The UPMSP Class 10, and 12 board exam evaluation will be conducted for 13 days from March 16 to 31. Due to the Holi festival, the evaluation work will be conducted from March 24 to 26.

Out of the total number of examiners, 94,802 examiners are appointed for the evaluation work of 1.76 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and 52,295 examiners for the 12th 1.25 crore answer sheets. Further, the board has set up 131 evaluation centres for the evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets and 116 evaluation centres for the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets in the state.

UP Board 2024 class 10, and 12 result date

The UP Board 2024 exam results are expected to be announced in April. However, the board has not shared any specific date and time for the release of UP Board 2024 class 10 and 12 exams.

According to the data, a total of 55,25,308 candidates registered for the UP board exam 2024 out of which 29,47,311 applied for the Madhyamik exams and 25,77,997 registered for Inter board exam 2024.