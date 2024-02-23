Friday, February 23, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. Over 3 lakh students opt out of UP Board 2024 Exams under new security measures, 5 caught using unfair means

Over 3 lakh students opt out of UP Board 2024 Exams under new security measures, 5 caught using unfair means

More than 3 lakh students opt out of the board exam under new security measures. According to reports, 5 students were caught cheating amid strict vigilance on the first day. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 13:52 IST
UP Board Exam 2024 latest news
Image Source : PTI More than 3 lakh students skip UP Board exam on the first day

The UP Board's Class 10th and 12th exams started on Thursday, February 22, across 8,265 centres with unprecedented strictness to curb cheating. According to the latest information shared by the UP Board, a total of 3,33,541 students were absent on the first day of the exam. Seven students were caught cheating during the exam. Four of these students were caught in Deoria, and one each in Azamgarh, Jaunpur, and Aligarh. An FIR has been lodged against the students who were caught cheating in the exam and the centre administrator in Etah. At the same time, five students were caught, including a female student during the inspection at different centres in the high school. 

More than 2 lakh left the first shift exam

The Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, shared that a total of 54,11,501 students were registered for the first day of the exam scheduled to be held at 8,265 centres for both shifts. Out of this, 3,33,541 students remained absent. In the first shift from 08.30 am to 11.45 am, the examination of High School Hindi, Elementary Hindi, and Intermediate Military Science subjects was held. In this exam, out of 29,43,786 students, 2,03,299 left the examination. Whereas, in the second shift examination, the examination of High School Commerce and Intermediate Hindi and General Hindi subjects was held in the afternoon.

Monitoring Measures in Lucknow

For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh Board implemented various measures to prevent malpractices at the exam centres. The online monitoring of the UP Board examination was done for the first time from Vidya Samiksha Command Control Room of Lucknow. Apart from this, the exam was conducted under the online monitoring of the Headquarters, Regional Office, and DIOS Office.

Apart from this, the examination was conducted under the online monitoring of the Headquarters, Regional Office, and DIOS Office. The board appointed a total of 1,297 sector magistrates, 430 zonal magistrates, 416 mobile teams, and 75 state-level supervisory officers in the state for the smooth conduction of the exams. Apart from this, the UP Board examination was conducted in 8 jails of the state. 257 prisoners were registered to appear in the examination. Out of these, 139 prisoners are from the 12th class and 118 prisoners are from the 10th class.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement