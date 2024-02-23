Over 3 lakh students opt out of UP Board 2024 Exams under new security measures, 5 caught using unfair means

Follow us on Image Source : PTI More than 3 lakh students skip UP Board exam on the first day

The UP Board's Class 10th and 12th exams started on Thursday, February 22, across 8,265 centres with unprecedented strictness to curb cheating. According to the latest information shared by the UP Board, a total of 3,33,541 students were absent on the first day of the exam. Seven students were caught cheating during the exam. Four of these students were caught in Deoria, and one each in Azamgarh, Jaunpur, and Aligarh. An FIR has been lodged against the students who were caught cheating in the exam and the centre administrator in Etah. At the same time, five students were caught, including a female student during the inspection at different centres in the high school.

More than 2 lakh left the first shift exam

The Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, shared that a total of 54,11,501 students were registered for the first day of the exam scheduled to be held at 8,265 centres for both shifts. Out of this, 3,33,541 students remained absent. In the first shift from 08.30 am to 11.45 am, the examination of High School Hindi, Elementary Hindi, and Intermediate Military Science subjects was held. In this exam, out of 29,43,786 students, 2,03,299 left the examination. Whereas, in the second shift examination, the examination of High School Commerce and Intermediate Hindi and General Hindi subjects was held in the afternoon.

Monitoring Measures in Lucknow

For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh Board implemented various measures to prevent malpractices at the exam centres. The online monitoring of the UP Board examination was done for the first time from Vidya Samiksha Command Control Room of Lucknow. Apart from this, the exam was conducted under the online monitoring of the Headquarters, Regional Office, and DIOS Office.

The board appointed a total of 1,297 sector magistrates, 430 zonal magistrates, 416 mobile teams, and 75 state-level supervisory officers in the state for the smooth conduction of the exams. Apart from this, the UP Board examination was conducted in 8 jails of the state. 257 prisoners were registered to appear in the examination. Out of these, 139 prisoners are from the 12th class and 118 prisoners are from the 10th class.