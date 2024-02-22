UP Class 10, 12 Exams 2024 begin today, CCTV cameras installed at exam centres

Follow us on Image Source : ANI District Level Control Room

The Uttar Pradesh government has made foolproof arrangements, including setting up of control rooms for live monitoring of exam centres, to ensure that there are no cheating incidents during this year's state board examinations which began on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9 on all working days. The Exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the second shift exam from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

District Inspector of Schools, Rakesh Kumar said that for the supervision and monitoring of all of these centres, zonal magistrate, 13 sector magistrates and one static magistrate at each of the centres have been posted. "There are 133 exam centres across the district where High School and Intermediate exams began today. Static Magistrates are the incharge of strong room. Double-lock almirahs have been arranged and question papers have been kept in it. CCTV surveillance is ongoing at all centres. The live feed can be seen here in the control room...Six flying squads have been constituted...We are alert to ensure that nothing untoward happens..."

As per the information shared by the UP Board Secretary Dibya Kant Shukla, UP Board examinations will be held at 8,265 centres in the state of which, 566 are government schools, 3,479 are financed schools and 4,220 non-financed schools have been made centres for the examination.