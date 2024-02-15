UP Board 2024: UPMSP offers a second chance to intermediate students who missed practical exam, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board 2024 Practical Exam for class 12 tomorrow, February 16.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department (UPMSP) has given a second chance to intermediate students who have missed their practical exams. As per the official notification, such students who have missed their practical exam can now appear for UP Board Class 12th practical exams tomorrow, February 16. The students are required to carry their admit cards at the exam while appearing for the practical exams.

According to Divyakant Shukla, Secretary of the Board of Education, the intermediate practical exams, which were conducted between January 25 and 9 and missed by a few students will be conducted tomorrow, reported news agency IANS.

Practicals to be conducted under CCTV surveillance

The board has made proper arrangements for the practical exams similar to the main exam. The practical exam will be conducted by the examiners appointed by the regional offices of the Council of Secondary Education under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Theory exams to be conducted from February 22

The board has scheduled theory exams for classes 10th and 12th from February 22 to March 9. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning ( 8.30 am to 11.45 am), and Afternoon (2 PM to 5.15 PM). The board has implemented several measures to avoid malpractice during the exam. The board has implemented computerized logos, QR codes, and specialized colour coding systems on answer sheets to prevent individuals from posing as candidates and appearing in the exam.

This year, 55,08,206 students have registered for the class 10th, and 12th exams, of which 29, 47, 324 are high school students, and 25, 60, 882 are inter students.

3 languages, 7 subjects in Class 10

Recently, the board has made amendments to the exam procedure. From this year, students studying in class 10 will have to take board exams of 7 subjects. Earlier, the number of the exam was only 6. The board has decided to change the academic structure of high schools this year under the framework of the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, which will begin from class 9. The board is presently conducting subject specialist workshops for this change. After this, a draft of the proposed amendment will be prepared and sent to the government and will come into effect after approval. Currently, various subjects are being classified. Students have to study 3 languages compulsorily under Language.

