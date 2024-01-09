UP Board Exam 2024: UPMSP uploads final exam centre list for class 10th and 12th, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPMSP Center List 2024 PDF is available at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has uploaded the final list of UP Board Exam centres 2024 for classes 10th and 12th. All those who registered for Board Exam 2024 can download the list from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

According to media reports, more than 55 lakh candidates have enrolled for the upcoming board exam 2024. Out of which, 29 lakh candidates have registered for the class 10th exam while close to 26 lakhs have applied for the class 12 exam. Compared to the previous year's report, it shows a decline in the number of exam takers.

How to download UP Board Centre List 2024?

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Click on the 'download' section available on the homepage

Click on the link for final centre list

A new tab will appear on the screen

Check district-wise centre list and save it for future reference

Direct link to download district wise UP Board exam centre list

When will UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam be conducted?

As per the official information, the exams for classes 10th, and 12th will be conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024, at various exam centres. The board has now uploaded the district-wise centre list of the exams on its website. This year, a total of 7,864 centers have been allocated across the 75 districts of the UP state to accommodate a large number of students. The list of centres can be accessed directly by clicking on the above link.

When will UPMSP Class 10, 12 Practical exams be conducted?

The UP Board Practical exams for classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in two phases, phase 1 and phase 2. The practical exams in phase one will be conducted from February 25 to February 1 and Phase 2, will be conducted from February 2 to 9.