'Too premature to comment': NCERT on reports of 'Bharat' replacing India in textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) issued a statement today in response to recent media reports regarding the proposed change of the name "India" to "Bharat" in all NCERT textbooks.

In the statement, the NCERT emphasized that the development of a new syllabus and textbooks is an ongoing process. To ensure that any changes made are comprehensive and well-informed, the organization has initiated consultations with various Curricular Area Groups comprising domain experts.

NCERT officials have emphasized that it is too premature to comment on the news being circulated in the media on the proposed name change issue. They have assured the public that any decisions regarding the inclusion of "Bharat" as an alternative name for India in educational materials will be made after thorough deliberation and consultation with experts.

What was the matter?

On October 25, A high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recommended significant revisions to the school curriculum. One of the key recommendations was replacing the name "India" with "Bharat" in all school textbooks. The committee, chaired by C I Isaac, also proposed the inclusion of classical history, and the Indian Knowledge System in the syllabus for all subjects, highlighting 'Hindu Victories' in various battles within textbooks, reported the news agency, ANI.

NCERT is committed to providing accurate and balanced information in its textbooks and will take all necessary steps to ensure that any changes made align with the principles of inclusivity, historical accuracy, and expert consensus. Further updates on this matter are expected as the process unfolds.