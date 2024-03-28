JEE main 2024 session 2 exam dates re-scheduled due to clash with board exams, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE main 2024 session 2 exam dates revised

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again revised the exam dates for Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2024 for session 2. According to the notice, all those candidates who enrolled themselves for JEE Main 2024 can download the exam schedule from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. According to the latest notice, the JEE Main Session 2 2024 paper one exam will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2024 exam for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be conducted on April 12. The exam will be conducted in one shift only from 9 am to 12 pm. Earlier, the JEE Main 2 session exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to 15, but due to a clash with the board exams, the exam date was shifted to April 4.

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the advance intimation for allotment of exam city for the exam to be held as per the schedule on its official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download JEE main 2024 session 2 exam city slips and plan their travel to the exam city accordingly. This year, the JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted at different centres situated in about 319 cities throughout the country including 22 cities outside India. JEE Main 2024 registration process was conducted from February 2 to March 4.

What is an advance exam city slip?

The advance exam city slip is an official document that contains the information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.