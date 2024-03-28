JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip 2024 released at jeemain.nta.ac.in, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip 2024 is available at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Session 2 exam City Slip 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip for Session 2. If you are appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2, you can now verify your exam city details on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 4 to 12 at various exam centres. The exam will take place in two shifts each day. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift will take place between 3 PM to 6 PM at various exam centres across the country.

Now, the testing agency has uploaded the exam city list on its official website. Candidates can download the JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip 2024 and get an idea of their exam city. The easy steps to download the JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip 2024 are given below.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip?

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE main 2024 city intimation for session 2' under the latest news section

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and course

The exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip and save it for future reference

When will JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2024 be out?

It should be noted that the JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip is not an admit card. The testing agency will release JEE Main Session 2 admit cards separately. However, the testing agency has yet not shared the exact date and time for releasing the JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2024. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, he/she can contact us on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.