KCET 2024 registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in, here's how to fill application form

Follow us on Image Source : FILE KCET 2024 registration begins

KCET 2024 registration: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has started the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2024. Candidates can submit applications through the online mode at kea.kar.nic.in. The last date for submission of application form is February 10, 2024. However, the last date for submission of the application fee is February 14, 2024. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their application forms.

How to submit applications for KCET 2024?

Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' KCET 2024 registration'

2024 registration' It will take you to the login window

Register yourself first by providing essential details

On registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, make the payment of application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

KCET 2024 registration online application form

What are the documents required while submitting the online applications?

The candidates are required to scan the following documents and upload them on the official portal while registering for the said exam.

SSLC Marksheet.

12th / 2nd PUC Marksheet ( In case of Previous year students).

All the Reservation Certificates to enter RD Number /Caste (Category, Income, Non-Creamy layer Certificate(NCLC), Hydrabad-Karnataka(HK) Certificates.) whichever if you want to claim.

Details of studies in Karnataka.

Candidate's Latest Passport size photograph in .jpg format (Max 50 KB Size)

Candidate Signature in .jpg format (Max 50 KB Size).

Candidate Left-hand thumb in .jpg format (Max 50 KB Size).

What is the exam schedule for KCET 2024?

According to the official announcement, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2024, or KCET will be conducted for two days on April 18 and 19. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Afternoon (2.30 pm to 3.50 pm). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on April 5, 2024. The board will conduct the Kannada language test on April 20.