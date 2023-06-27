KCET 2023 Document Verification begins today at kea.kar.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KCET 2023 online document verification today

KCET 2023 Document Verification: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will commence the online document verification process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) counselling today, June 27. As per the official schedule released by the KEA, the online document verification process will be conducted till July 15. The candidates who have cleared KCET 2023 entrance examination can appear for KCET document verification 2023 on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA has already issued the rank-wise schedule for the DV process. The verification will be held in three sessions-- the first session will be held from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, the second session from 11:15 AM to 1:15 PM and the third session from 2 PM onwards.

KCET 2023 Counselling: Documents Required

UGCET 2023 admission ticket

UGCET 2023 application form

Class 10 scorecard

2nd PUC or Class 12 scorecard

Candidate’s study certificate

Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable

Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable

Caste or income certificate, if applicable

ALSO READ | KCET 2023: Online document verification from June 27, check list of documents, guidelines

The KCET 2023 examination was held on May 20 and 21. The result was declared on June 15, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for document verification as per the schedule released by the KEA. The candidates who have claimed eligibility under other clauses will have to appear for offline verification at KEA Bangalore. The schedule for the offline DV process will be published in due course.

Moreover, the non-Karnataka candidates who have registered for BSc nursing and have claimed the ‘y’ clause, do not need to appear for document verification.