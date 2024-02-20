KCET 2024 registration deadline extended at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE KCET 2024 registration deadline extended

KCET 2024 registration: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date of the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) today, February 20, 2024. Candidates who have yet to apply can do so before the closure of the application window. Earlier, the application window was to close on February 20.

According to the latest information shared by the KEA, the registration, application form submission and verification module can be completed up to 5 pm on February 24. However, the exam fee can be paid up to February 26.

The purpose of this exam is to grant admissions to various undergraduate programmes including engineering, naturopathy and yoga, veterinary, pharmacy, agriculture, nursing, dental, Ayurveda, Unani, homoeopathy and others.

According to the officials, the candidates should have passed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) 2024 to enrol themselves into medical, dental and Ayush programmes. To gain admission to undergraduate architecture, the candidates are required to qualify for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

Before appearing in the KCET 2024 admission, the candidates are required to fill up the application forms by following the easy steps given below.

How to register for KCET 2024?

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Navigate the registration section

Fill out the required fields by providing personal and academic details

Upload documents such as photograph, signature, and left thumb impression in JPG format, each not exceeding 50 KB

Review the application form before the final submission

Make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

GM, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B candidates of Karnataka - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/CAT-1 candidates of Karnataka - Rs. 250/-

Applicants who studied outside Karnataka- Rs. 750/-

Applicants outside India- 5000/-

Documents Required