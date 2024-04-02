UCEED counselling 2024 registration closing today at uceed.iit.ac.ink, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UCEED counselling 2024 registration's last date is today, April 2.

UCEED counselling 2024 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is closing the UCEED 2024 counselling registration window today for BDes Programmes today, April 2. All those who wish to appear in the UCEED counselling 2024 are required to register themselves on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in on or before the last date. It should be noted that only individuals who have passed UCEED 2024 exam are eligible to appear in the counselling procedure. The UCEED results were declared on March 8, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

In order to apply for admission into the BDes programmes offered by participating institutes such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur, applicants must obtain a rank in UCEED 2024. Additionally, candidates must have passed all five subjects in their qualifying examination (Class XII or equivalent) in either 2023 or 2024.

Candidate should note that there are age restrictions for candidates: those belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category should have been born on or after October 1, 1999, while those belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category should have been born on or after October 1, 1994.

UCEED Counselling 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BDes admissions 2024-25'

The common admission form will appear on the screen

Applicants can fill in their personal particulars and select institutes of their choice by indicating the order of preference.

The application can be submitted after paying the application processing fee, uploading digital copies of relevant supporting documents, and the signed copy of the completed application form (first page only).

Supporting documents required for application

Pay Fees and submit application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply

Application Fee

The BDes admission application counselling processing fee for applicants of all categories and genders is ₹4000 (Rupees Four Thousand only). This fee is nonrefundable and non-transferable.

ALSO READ | CTET July 2024 registration closes today, check direct link, exam dates, more

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card released | Check how to download