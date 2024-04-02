CTET July 2024 registration closes today, check direct link, exam dates, more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CTET July 2024 registration last date today, April 2.

CTET July 2024 registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, April 2. Candidates who are preparing for the CBSE CTET July 2024 exam can register themselves before the closure of the application window. The online application forms are accessible at ctet.nic.in.

How to register for CTET 2024 July?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on 'apply online'

Fill out the application form and notedown Registration No./Application No

Upload relevant documents, pay application fee

Pay the Exam Fee and take a printout of the registration form for future reference

Application Fee

General/OBC (NCL) Rs.1000/- (for one paper), Rs.1200/- (for two papers)

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person: Rs.500/- (for one paper), Rs.600/- (for two papers)

When will CBSE CTET 2024 exam be conducted?

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 19th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July, 7 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released one week prior to the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website.

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report (s) at the examination centre after 9:30 AM in PAPER-II and after 2:00 PMin PAPER- I shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Direct link to apply online

What is the validity of certificate?

The CTET qualifying certificate is valid for a lifetime for all categories, with no restrictions on the number of attempts one can take to acquire it. Anyone who has qualified for the CTET exam may also retake it in order to improve their score.