CTET 2024 registration begins at ctet.nic.in, check exam date, how to apply and more

CTET 2024 registration process has been started. Candidates who are willing to apply for CTET 2023 can apply online at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check exam date, admit card release date, how to apply, application fee and other details about the registration process below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2023 19:56 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK CTET 2024 registration starts

CTET 2024 registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 today, November 3. Candidates can register through the official website, ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 23.

CTET 2024 registration: How to apply?

  • Log on to CTET official web site https://ctet.nic.in
  • Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same
  • Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No
  • Upload latest Scanned Photograph and Signature
  • Pay Exam fee and take a printout of the application form for future reference

CTET 2024 registration fee 

  • General/OBC(NCL)-Rs.1000/- for paper 1, Rs.1200/- for both papers
  • SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs.500/- for paper 1, Rs. 600/- for both papers 

CTET 2024 date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exam on January 21, 2024. The candidates shall report at the exam centre at 7.30 pm for paper 2 and 12.00 pm for paper 1 before the conduct of the exam. Candidates are required to report at the exam centre after 9:30 am in PAPER-II and after 2:00 pm in PAPER-I- I shall not be allowed to appear in the exam.  The duration of the exam will be 2.30 hours. 

CTET 2024 admit card

The candidates may download an e-Admit Card from CTET's official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. If you identify any discrepancies in your e-admit card related to candidate particulars, photographs, signatures, or any other information that differs from the confirmation page, candidates are advised to promptly get in touch with the CTET Unit for the required corrections.

 

Registration - Direct Link

 

