CTET 2024: CBSE to release exam city slips, and admit cards on THESE dates!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE CTET 2024 exam city and admit card soon

CBSE CTET 2024 exam city: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session. According to the latest update from CBSE, the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on Sunday, January 21, 2024. It is expected that the board will release the exam city slip today, January 11. However, there is no official confirmation from the board on the release of admit cards. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download their CTET 2024 exam city slip from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Going by the past year, usually, the board releases exam city slips twenty days before the exam. There is a possibility that the board will release the exam city today, January 11, and the admit cards will be released two days before the exam. However, this information is not confirmed by the board. All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for the CBSE CTET 2024 exam city and admit card will be able to download from the official website, once out.

How to download CBSE CTET 2024 exam city?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' exam city slip download link' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, you need to enter your login details such as application number, date of birth and other details

exam city slips download link.

CBSE CTET 2024 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Save and download CBSE CTET 2024 exam city slip for future reference

CBSE CTET 2023 exam date

CTET 2024 exam will be conducted for two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. While paper one will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and paper 2 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 pm.

CTET 2023 exam pattern

CTET 2023 Paper 1 and Paper 2 contain a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each. One mark will be awarded to the correct answer and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The exams will be conducted offline. Paper one will have five sections while paper two consists of only four sections. It should be noted that Paper 1 will be conducted for the candidates who applied for Classes I to IV teacher posts and Paper 2 will be for Classes VI to VIII teachers.

CTET 2023 exam pattern for paper 1

Subjects Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET 2023 exam pattern for paper 2

Subjects Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory 30 30 Mathematics 60 60 Social Studies and Social Science 60 60 Total 210 210

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When will CBSE CTET 2024 exam city slip be released?

CBSE CTET 2024 exam city slip is expected to be out today, January 11.

Q2. When will CBSE CTET 2024 admit cards be released?

CBSE CTET 2024 admit cards will be released two days prior to the exam.

Q3. When will CTET 204 exam be conducted?

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21.

Q4. What is the exam pattern for CTET 2024?