Last Chance Alert: CTET July 2024 Registration closing Soon - Here's how to apply

CTET July 2024 registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024 examination on November 23. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at ctet.nic.in. After the completion of the registrations, the board will activate the application correction facility which will be activated on November 28 and conclude on December 2.

According to the official notification, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21. The candidates will be able to download their call letters two days before the day of the exam. Candidates who are willing to appear in the teacher recruitment exam can submit applications before the deadline. No application will be entertained after the closure of the application window.

How to register for CTET July 2024?

Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET July 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to the application form

Enter all the required information

Upload documents, make an application fee and click on 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

CTET July 2024 registration fee

Candidates belonging to UR and OBC categories and willing to apply for only one paper will have to pay Rs. 1000, and for two papers, the registration fee is Rs. 1200. SC/ST/Differently able individuals if applying for one paper, will have to pay Rs. 500 and for each paper, Rs. 600 will be charged.

CTET 2024 eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed the class 12th exam with 50% marks and additionally passed a two-year diploma in teaching can apply for the primary stage exam. For the elementary stage exam, the candidate should have passed Graduation and cleared or following within the final year of diploma in teaching (two years).