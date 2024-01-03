CBSE CTET 2024 admit card to be released on THIS date! check latest updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the 18th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who applied for the test can download their call letters through the website – ctet.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.
First, the board is expected to release the exam city information slip, followed by the admit cards. As per the notification released by the CBSE, the admit cards for CTET 2024 will be released on January 19. The board will conduct the exam on January 21 which will be conducted in two shifts. Each shift will be of two hours and 30 minutes. The first shift will start at 9:30 am and end at 12 noon. While the second shift will start from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre 120 minutes before the exam’s commencement.
How to download CTET 2024 admit card?
- Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET 2024 January admit card'
- It will redirect you to a login window
- Enter all required details
- CTET 2024 January admit card will appear on the screen
- Download CTET 2024 January admit card for future reference
Details mentioned in the call letters
- Name of the applicant
- Photograph of the applicant
- Signature
- The candidate’s category
- Name of the exam
- Date of the exam
- Exam timings
- Address of the exam centre
Instructions to follow
Candidates must bring their CTET 2024 admit card and a valid ID on the exam day. Keep checking the official website for updates. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q1. When will CTET 2024 admit card be released?
- CTET 2024 admit card is scheduled to be uploaded on January 19.
Q2. When will CTET 2024 exam be conducted?
- The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the exam on January 21 which will be conducted in two shifts.
Q3. What are the exam timings for CTET 2024?
- The exam will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will start at 9:30 am and end at noon and the second shift will start from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.