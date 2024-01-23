CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key to be released today, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key today

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is all set to release CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key today, January 23. All those who have appeared in the Undergraduate Common Entrance exam for Design and Common Entrance exam for Design will be able to download the answer keys from the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates are required to upload comments about the draft answer key by January 25 and the final answer key for both CEED and UCEED will be available on January 31, 2024. Candidates can download their answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter the login details and click on 'submit' button

CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key will appear on the screen

Download CEED, UCEED 2024 answer key and save it for future reference

When will CEED, UCEED 2024 results be released?

CEED results are scheduled to be declared on March 6. The scorecard will be available on the candidate's dashboard from March 11, 2024, whereas UCEED 2024 results will be released on March 8 and scorecards will be available for download from March 11. It should be noted that the certificate value will be valid for one year from the results declaration date.

What after results?

Candidates who qualify for CEED can get admission into Master of Design and Ph.D. programs in design and those selected for UCEED can get admission to the bachelor's courses in design.

Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Once the answer keys are out, the direct link to the answer keys will be shared with candidates. Candidates can check the direct link at indiatvnews.com or uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in