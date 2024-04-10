UPSC CMS 2024: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, check how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CMS 2024 Registration starts

UPSC CMS 2024 application form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024. All those who wish to appear in the CMS 2024 exam can submit their application forms through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 827 vacancies will be recruited of which, 163 are for medical officer cadre, 450 are for Assistant Divisional, 14 are for General Duty Medical Officer, and 200 are for General Duty Medical Officer Grade 2. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria and other details below.

UPSC CMS 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To apply for the UPSC CMS 2024, the candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. examination may also apply.

Age Limit: The candidate should not have attained the age of 32 years as on 1st August, 2024 i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1992. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Subcadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) as on 1st August, 2024.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the written test followed by the personality test.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024'

It will redirect you to a new page where an online application form link is provided, click on it

Now, the application form will appear on the screen

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the details such as registration number, date of birth and other details

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and other details

Take a printout of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024 application confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee