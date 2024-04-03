Government Exam 2024: From UPSC to JEE, list of exams scheduled to be conducted in April

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV List of government exams scheduled to be held in April 2024

April is a significant month for candidates preparing for various government exams. Many central and state government organizations conduct their recruitment and college exams during this period. Some of the major exams scheduled to be conducted this month include JEE Main Session 2, Union Public Service Commission Combined Defence Services (UPSC CDS), and Union Public Service Commission National Defence Academy (UPSC NDA). We have curated a list of all the competitive exams that will be conducted this month to help you stay updated.

JEE Main Session 2 from tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main Exam 2024 session 2 between April 4 and 12 across several centres. This test aims to enrol students in different Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). Read More

UPSC NDA 2024 to be conducted on April 21

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled the written test for the NDA exam for April 21. Through this test, candidates will be shortlisted for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The exam will be conducted in two stages which involve a written test and an SSB interview. Read More

UPSC CDS 2024 on April 21

Other than NDA, The Union Public Service Commission will hold the first session of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) on April 21 at various exam centers. This recruitment exam aims to recruit a total of 457 vacancies across the country. The written exam will cover various subjects including general English, general knowledge, and elementary mathematics. Candidates who pass the written test will be called for further recruitment process. Read More

Jamia Millia Islamia on April 25

Apart from these exams, Jamia Millia Islamia has scheduled the entrance test for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on April 25. Upon selection, shortlisted candidates will be admitted based on their merit obtained in the entrance test. Read More