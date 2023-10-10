UPSC Calendar 2024 released on upsc.gov.in, Check NDA, NA, CDS, CSE Prelims exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2024 PDF available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Calendar 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Annual Exam Calendar for the year 2024. All those who are willing to appear in the UPSC Recruitment exam 2024 drive can check the detailed schedule on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Annual Exam Calendar: When will CSE Prelims Exam 2024 be conducted?

According to the exam calendar, the Combined Defence Services 2023, and Indian Forest Services Exam will be conducted on May 26 and the notification will be released on December 20, 2023.

The commission has scheduled the date of the Civil Service Mains exam for 20 September 2024, this exam will be conducted for five days. The Indian Forest Service (Mains) Examination 2024 is scheduled for 24 November and will be conducted for seven days. Candidates should note that if any exam is cancelled then it will be held on the day of the reserve date. The dates of notification, commencement, and duration of the exams are liable to change if the circumstances so warrant. If any such change occurs, a notice will also be issued.

UPSC Annual Exam Calender 2024: What is the NDA & NA Exam 2024 and CDS Prelims Exam Date

The commission will release the notification for the NDA & NA Exam 2024 and CDS exam on December 20, 2023. The job aspirants will be able to submit their applications by January 9, 2024. The exam for the same will be conducted on April 21.

When will be UPSC CSE Mains result be announced?

This year, the commission conducted the UPSC CSE Mains exam from September 15 to 24. The results will be declared soon. The commission declared the prelims results on July 12. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.