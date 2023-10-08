RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: 5,934 Vacancies notified, apply online from October 13

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023 notification out

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Animal Attendant against the advertisement number 07/2023. Interested candidates can apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 5,934 Vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process out of which, 5281 are for the Non-TSP areas and 653 are for the TSP area. Selection of the candidates will be done based on the written test, document exam and medical exam. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Online application dates - October 13 to November 11

Last date to remit application fee - November 11

Admit card date - to be notified

Exam Date - April/June 2024

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed the 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India and hold knowledge of Devanagari Lipi & Rajasthani Culture. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

ALSO READ | Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 5,563 SI, Constable and other posts, details here

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidates should be between the age group of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates belonging to the upper age limit.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test followed by document verification and a medical exam.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The written exam will comprise 150 questions of 150 marks. Each question carries a one mark. Candidates should also note that there will be negative markings. 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The exam will be objective type which will be divided into two parts, sections 1, and 2. The questions from Science, Mathematics, General Studies, Geography, History, Art and Culture, Current Affairs, and General Knowledge of Rajasthan will be asked in part one and the second paper will be based on the questions related to Animal Husbandry. The candidates will get a total of three hours to complete the test.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 6,000 Constable posts, Apply from October 20

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates who will be appointed for the said post will get a salary of as per the 7th Pay Commission, Rs. Rs. 18,000/- to Rs. 56,900/- (Level-1 Pay Matrix) along with allowance and job stability.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023' online application

Click on the registration button

Enter your personal details valid email and mobile number

Click on the login button and use your login credentials

Fill out the application form such as personal details, communication details, academic details

Upload the application form

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Application Fee