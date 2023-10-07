Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 5,563 SI, Constable and other posts, details here

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has issued notification for recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Constable, Assistant Deputy Controller and various other posts. A total of 5,563 vacant posts are to be filled in the Assam Police, DGCD, APRO etc through this recruitment process. The registrations for Assam Police Various Posts Recruitment 2023 will commence on October 15. Candidates will be able to fill in the online application form till November 1, 2023.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Assam Police Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- slprbassam.in. The post-wise vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other important information are available on the website. The selection of a candidate will be based on the written test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).
SLPRB Assam Police Vacancy 2023 Date
- Notification release date - October 7, 2023
- Registration starts - October 15, 2023
- Registration closes - November 1, 2023
Assam Police Notification 2023: Vacancy Details
- Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 posts
- Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions: 51 posts
- Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 posts
- Constable (UB) Hill Tribe: 114 posts
- Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe: 1 post
- Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 posts
- Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 posts
- Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 posts
- Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 post
- Constable of Police (Communication): 204 posts
- Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 posts
- Constable (Messenger): 2 posts
- Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 posts
- Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 post
- Civil Defence Demonstrator / Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG: 12 posts
- Havildar under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 posts
- Nurse: 1 post
- Laboratory Technician: 2 posts
- Teacher: 4 posts
- Craft Instructor: 2 posts
- Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 post
- Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 posts
- Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 posts
- Cook (SDRF) under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 10 posts
- Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 54 posts
- Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 53 posts
- Grade IV Staff under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 35 posts
- Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 30 posts
- Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions: 2 posts
- Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 2 posts
- Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science: 3 posts
Assam Police Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
- Candidates are required to visit the official website-- slprbassam.in
- Go to the 'Recruitment Notices' and click on the desired post link
- Complete the basic registration and generate login credentials
- Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents
- Make payment of the application fee and finally submit the application form
- Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.
Direct Link: Assam Police Various Posts Recruitment 2023
