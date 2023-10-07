Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 5,563 SI, Constable and other posts, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam Police Recruitment 2023 notification released

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB Assam has issued notification for recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Constable, Assistant Deputy Controller and various other posts. A total of 5,563 vacant posts are to be filled in the Assam Police, DGCD, APRO etc through this recruitment process. The registrations for Assam Police Various Posts Recruitment 2023 will commence on October 15. Candidates will be able to fill in the online application form till November 1, 2023.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Assam Police Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- slprbassam.in. The post-wise vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other important information are available on the website. The selection of a candidate will be based on the written test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

SLPRB Assam Police Vacancy 2023 Date

Notification release date - October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Registration starts - October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Registration closes - November 1, 2023

Assam Police Notification 2023: Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 posts

Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions: 51 posts

Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 posts

Constable (UB) Hill Tribe: 114 posts

Constable (AB) backlog posts for Hills Tribe: 1 post

Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 posts

Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 posts

Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 posts

Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 post

Constable of Police (Communication): 204 posts

Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 posts

Constable (Messenger): 2 posts

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 posts

Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 post

Civil Defence Demonstrator / Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG: 12 posts

Havildar under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 posts

Nurse: 1 post

Laboratory Technician: 2 posts

Teacher: 4 posts

Craft Instructor: 2 posts

Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 post

Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 posts

Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 posts

Cook (SDRF) under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 10 posts

Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 54 posts

Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 53 posts

Grade IV Staff under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 35 posts

Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 30 posts

Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions: 2 posts

Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 2 posts

Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science: 3 posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates are required to visit the official website-- slprbassam.in

Go to the 'Recruitment Notices' and click on the desired post link

Complete the basic registration and generate login credentials

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Make payment of the application fee and finally submit the application form

Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.

Direct Link: Assam Police Various Posts Recruitment 2023

