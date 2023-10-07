RBI Assistant exam date 2023 revised, check new dates, paper pattern

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Assistant exam 2023 rescheduled

RBI Assistant Exam Date 2023: The Reserve Bank of India has revised the exam dates for RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2023. As per the revised schedule, the RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 will now be held on November 18 and 19, 2023, and the main examination will be held on December 31, 2023.

Earlier the RBI Assistant prelims exam was scheduled to be organised on October 21 and 23, 2023, and the mains exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 2, 2023. RBI is conducting the Assistant recruitment examination to fill a total of 450 vacant posts in the organisation.

RBI Assistant Exam 2023: Admit Card

The RBI Assistant admit card 2023 for prelims is likely to be issued in the first week of November 2023. The admit card will be hosted on the official website of the RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in. Aspirants will have to use their registered user ID and password to access and download the admit card. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

The RBI Assistant Prelims question paper will be divided into three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The question paper will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be allotted 60 minutes (1 hour) to answer the questions. For each correct answer, aspirants will be awarded one mark, whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted in case of wrong answer.