Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,275 Sub-Inspector vacancies at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 registration begins

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2023: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has started registrations for Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2023 on October 5. Candidates willing to appear for the BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023 can register online through the official website of the Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The last date to fill in the online application form is November 5, 2023.

A total of 1,275 posts of Sub-Inspector against advt no. 02/2023 is to be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be based on preliminary exam, main written exam and physical test.

Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors Notification 2023: Dates

Notification release date - September 30, 2023

Registration starts - October 5, 2023

Registration closes - November 5, 2023

Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors Vacancy 2023 Details

Name of Post: Sub-Inspector

Sub-Inspector No. of Posts: 1,275

Category-wise Vacancy

Unreserved (UR) - 441 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC) - 275 posts

Scheduled Tribes (ST) - 16 posts

Extremely Backward Class (EBC) - 238 posts

Backward Class (BC) - 107 posts

Backward Class (Female) - 82 posts

Economic Weaker Section (EWS) - 111 posts

Transgender - 5 posts

Bihar Sub-Inspector Vacancy 2023: Application Fees

The application fee for candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC and EWS categories applying for these posts is Rs 700. Whereas, the candidates from SC and ST categories will have to pay Rs 400. Fees should be paid through online mode.

ALSO READ | Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification released, registration begins on October 5

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

First of all go to the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on Bihar SI Recruitment link available on the home page

Next click on the registration link and complete the basic registrations

Re-login and fill the required details in the application form

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee

Submit the BPSSC SI application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct link to apply for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023