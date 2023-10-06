Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 6,000 Constable posts, Apply from October 20

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Vacancy 2023: The Chhattisgarh Police has issued recruitment noitification for Chhattisgarh Police Constable Vacancy 2023. A total of 6,000 vacancies of Police Constable posts are to be filled through this recruitment notification. The application process will commence on October 20 and will conclude on November 30, 2023.
Aspiring candidates can fill the online application form for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- cgpolice.gov.in. This recruitment process will fill the posts of Constable GD, Constable Driver, Constable Trade and others.
The selection of candidates will be based on written exam, physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PST) and document verification. Candidates from unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an examination fee, whereas candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay Rs 125.
Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
A total number of 5,967 posts is to be filled in the department through this recruitment process.
District / Unit - Number of Posts
- Raipur - 559
- Bhatapara - 98
- Dhamtari - 108
- Gariaband - 186
- Mahasamund - 92
- PTS, Mana, Raipur - 20
- Rail Raipur - 181
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Police Academy Chandkhuri, Raipur - 22
- MT. Pool, Police Headquarters, Raipur - 48
- Durg - 332
- Balod - 128
- Bemetara - 110
- Rajnandgaon - 160
- Kabirdham - 120
- Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki - 228
- Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan - 82
- Gandai PTS, Rajnandgaon - 20
- Bilaspur - 168
- Mungeli - 139
- Raigarh - 124
- Janjgir -Champa - 28
- Sakti - 101
- Korba - 177
- Gaurela-Pendra Marwahi - 42
- Sarangarh - Bilaigarh - 116
- Jashpur - 106
- Surguja - 79
- Korea - 37
- Balrampur - Ramanujganj - 259
- Surajpur - 144
- Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur - 106
- PTS, Mainpat - 39
- Bastar - 365
- Kondagaon - 104
- Kanker - 133
- Dantewada - 73
- Narayanpur - 477
- Sukma - 139
- Bijapur - 390
Total Posts - 5,967
Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Applicants must have cleared class 10th/12th or equivalent from any recognized board.
Age Range (Age relaxation available)
Minimum age limit - 18 years
Maximum age limit - 28 years
How to apply
- Log on to cgpolice.gov.in
- Select the 'Police Constable Recruitment 2023' link
- Proceed to complete the basic registration and fill out the details in the application form
- Review details dully filled in and upload necessary documents
- Make payment of the application fee and submit the application
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.