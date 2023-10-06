Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 6,000 Constable posts, Apply from October 20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 notification released

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Vacancy 2023: The Chhattisgarh Police has issued recruitment noitification for Chhattisgarh Police Constable Vacancy 2023. A total of 6,000 vacancies of Police Constable posts are to be filled through this recruitment notification. The application process will commence on October 20 and will conclude on November 30, 2023.

Aspiring candidates can fill the online application form for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- cgpolice.gov.in. This recruitment process will fill the posts of Constable GD, Constable Driver, Constable Trade and others.

The selection of candidates will be based on written exam, physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PST) and document verification. Candidates from unreserved (UR) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an examination fee, whereas candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay Rs 125.

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total number of 5,967 posts is to be filled in the department through this recruitment process.

District / Unit - Number of Posts

Raipur - 559

Bhatapara - 98

Dhamtari - 108

Gariaband - 186

Mahasamund - 92

PTS, Mana, Raipur - 20

Rail Raipur - 181

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Police Academy Chandkhuri, Raipur - 22

MT. Pool, Police Headquarters, Raipur - 48

Durg - 332

Balod - 128

Bemetara - 110

Rajnandgaon - 160

Kabirdham - 120

Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki - 228

Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan - 82

Gandai PTS, Rajnandgaon - 20

Bilaspur - 168

Mungeli - 139

Raigarh - 124

Janjgir -Champa - 28

Sakti - 101

Korba - 177

Gaurela-Pendra Marwahi - 42

Sarangarh - Bilaigarh - 116

Jashpur - 106

Surguja - 79

Korea - 37

Balrampur - Ramanujganj - 259

Surajpur - 144

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur - 106

PTS, Mainpat - 39

Bastar - 365

Kondagaon - 104

Kanker - 133

Dantewada - 73

Narayanpur - 477

Sukma - 139

Bijapur - 390

Total Posts - 5,967

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have cleared class 10th/12th or equivalent from any recognized board.

Age Range (Age relaxation available)

Minimum age limit - 18 years

Maximum age limit - 28 years

How to apply