Bomb threat in West Delhi schools: Delhi Police requests to maintain peace amid hoax call chaos

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel with a sniffer inspects inside DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail.

Bomb threat in West Delhi schools: Multiple schools in the national capital, including schools located in West Delhi region- DAV School in Vikaspuri, Guru Harkrishan School in Hari Nagar, Salwan Junior School in Naraina, St Mark's School in Janakpuri and SL Suri DAV Public School in Janakpuri, faced a chilling bomb threat via email today (May 1).

The bomb threat was also received in one school of the Najafgarh area and five schools from the Dwarka region. As per police, so far nothing suspicious has been found in any of the schools. "A search operation was done and nothing was found. It appears to be a hoax message,” said Delhi Police.

A senior police official said that in the preliminary inquiry, it appears that numerous emails have been sent since Tuesday (April 30) following a similar pattern.

“The emails lack a date line but include 'bcc', indicating they have been sent to multiple recipients. Currently, an investigation is underway,” said the official.

Probe underway

According to police, after receiving information from schools regarding the bomb threat, local police teams along with the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reached the spot on Wednesday morning.

“The schools were evacuated and a search operation is going on. So far nothing suspicious has been found,” said the official.

MHA on bomb threat in schools

The Ministry of Home Affairs said it appeared to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.

After around 60 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via mail on Wednesday, Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, said that the Delhi Police conducted a thorough investigation at every place and has till now, not found anything suspicious.

Speaking with media, Suman Nalwa said, "I don't have the exact numbers but several schools approached us saying that they received mail regarding the presence of bomb at the premises. When the Delhi Police received the call, the police took each and every call seriously and have conducted thorough research at every place but till now, nothing has been found."

She added further, "Through media, we are making the people aware that we are taking each and every call very seriously and conducted a thorough checking."

She also said that after looking at the time at which mails were sent, it seems as if somebody had done this to create panic.

"If we look at the timing, almost all the schools received the threat at the same time and nothing has been found and it seems like somebody has done this to create a panic."

She also advised the parents not to panic.

"All I want to say to the parents is that don't panic as these calls are very important for us as well. There is one aspect of security and for that, we are doing all the necessary things according to the protocol. And the second is investigation, which we are doing simultaneously."

All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back. "In the initial investigation, many schools across Delhi have received emails. The same pattern was followed to send threat mails. The dateline is not mentioned... BCC is mentioned in the e-mail and hence it is clear that one email has been sent to many places," the police had said earlier in the day.

ALSO READ: 'Nothing found, constant touch with Delhi Police', says Atishi on bomb threat mails to schools

ALSO READ: Delhi schools bomb threat: LG seeks detailed report from police, says miscreants will not be spared