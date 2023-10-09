Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: 635 vacancies on offer, apply online from Oct 18

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification out

Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board, Jaipur will start the online registration process for recruitment to the various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at the official website, rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application window will be opened from October 18 to November 17.

A total of 635 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Manager, Senior Manager, Computer Programmer and Banking Assistant. Once the application window for the recruitment process opens on October 18, the candidates will be able to submit their applications by following the easy steps given below.

To apply for the above posts, the age of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years. Moreover, the eligibility criteria for all posts on offer for the recruitment drive vary from each other. Candidates are required to read the official notification before proceeding to the online application submission. The board will hold separate exams to shortlist candidates for recruitment to the above posts. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF given below for more details.

Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website, rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the recruitment advertisement section

Click on the 'apply online'

Register online and proceed with the online application submission

Upload documents, make a payment fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future use

Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

According to the official schedule, the recruitment exam will be conducted tentatively during the month of December at various examination centres. The exam will be conducted online in venues across different centres in Rajasthan for the post of Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer and Banking Assistant. The tentative list of the exam centres has also been uploaded on the official website.

The Centre, venue address, date and time for examination shall be intimated in the respective Call Letter which is to be downloaded from the official website.