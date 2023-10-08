UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 notification PDF out at uppsc.up.nic.in, apply online from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 notification released

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023, UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 notification PDF: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from tomorrow, October 9 at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the schedule, UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 online applications will be received from October 9 to November 11. A total of 411 vacancies for the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (Age relaxation to reserved category as per government norms)

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection process includes three stages- prelims, mains and typing.

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 How to apply

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 registration'

Register yourself and generate credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make a payment

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023 Application Fee