UPSC NDA & CDS I Examination 2024 Notification to be out today at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC NDA CDS I examination 2024 notification today

UPSC NDA & CDS I Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination/Combined Defence Services Exam (I) notification today, December 20. Once the notification is out, the candidates will be able to enrol themselves for the competitive exam through the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit applications is January 9, 2024.

Both CDS and NDA & NA exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can apply to the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, and the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 by following the steps given below.

UPSC NDA & CDS I examination 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the 'UPSC NDA & CDS I examination 2024 notification link' available on the homepage

Now, click on the 'new registration'

Fill out the registration form by providing essential details

On successful registration procedure, proceed with your application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the UPSC NDA & CDS I examination 2024 application form for future reference

Application Fee

All others - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs - exempted

Payment Mode: Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank

UPSC NDA & CDS I examination 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy—Degree from a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian

Naval Academy:—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the starting date for UPSC NDA CDS 1 application submission?

Answer: According to the official schedule, the candidates will be able to submit the online applications from December 20.

2. What is the last date for UPSC NDA CDS 1 application submission?

Answer: The last date for submission of application forms is January 9.

3. What is the UPSC NDA CDS 1 (2024) exam date?

Answer: UPSC NDA CDS 1 2024 exam will be conducted on April 21, 2024.

4. How many vacancies will be filled through UPSC NDA CDS 1 (2024) exam?

Answer: As of now, the notification is not released. Once it is out, candidates will be able to check department-wise vacancy details.

5. How to apply for UPSC NDA CDS 1 (2024) exam?

Answer: Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before January, 9.